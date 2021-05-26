newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect With Damaging Wind Gusts, Tornadoes Possible

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBA6R_0aCQYXnW00
The storms will bring torrential rainfall, damaging wind gusts with the chance for hail and isolated tornadoes. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has now been issued for much of the region.

It lasts until 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, and covers New York City, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan in New York, and Fairfield and Litchfield counties in Connecticut.

"An approaching cold front will bring potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening," the National Weather Service said in a statement accompanying the alert. "Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. Hail and even an isolated tornado is also a possibility."

Torrential rainfall is possible during storm activity.

It will remain warm Thursday with the high temperature in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Temps will fall for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, with the high temperature Friday, May 28 only in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies to start, followed by a chance of rain and showers in the late afternoon into the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

