Tyrone Dazle

Students at a Florida middle school were caught on video last week viciously beating up and taunting at a 13-year-old trans girl.According to Chad Sanford, an older student began following her on Friday afternoon at Deerfield Beach Middle School, before a crowd formed and a student threw her to the ground with a horrifying smack.“He called me a gay f—t,” Ms Sanford told a local NBC affiliate. “He said he was going to knock the gayness out of me. Why does my sexual orientation have to do with you not liking me? Just leave me alone. I don’t want to...