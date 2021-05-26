Tyrone Dazle

CLEARFIELD — A Tyrone man has pleaded guilty to purchasing a firearm for an individual who was not permitted to have one. Jordan Matthew Wolfe, 24, was charged by Clearfield Borough Police after he erroneously filled out the paperwork necessary for purchasing a gun at a Clearfield business on July 10. According to the affidavit, Wolfe agreed to buy a gun for Collin Bradley Gardner, 24, also of Tyrone, after he gave him $600. Before getting the weapon, Wolfe answered the question if he was the actual buyer with “yes” on two different forms.