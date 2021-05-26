NWHU Adds Six New Cases

Debra J. Faulk, MD; Thomas M. Austin, MD, MS; James J. Thomas, MD; Kim Strupp, MD; Andrew W. Macrae, BS; Myron Yaster, MD. Background: Although the package insert clearly states that "the safety and efficacy of sugammadex in pediatric patients have not been established," we hypothesized that sugammadex is used widely in pediatric anesthetic practice supplanting neostigmine as the primary drug for antagonizing neuromuscular blockade (NMB). Additionally, we sought to identify the determinants by which pediatric anesthesiologists choose reversal agents and if and how they assess NMB in their practice. Finally, because of sugammadex's effects on hormonal contraception, we sought to determine whether pediatric anesthesiologists counseled postmenarchal patients on the need for additional or alternative forms of contraception and the risk of unintended pregnancy in the perioperative period.