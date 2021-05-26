newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

Tobin Brittian

augustacrime.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new print edition of The Jail Report has been delivered to stores, or you can buy them online to read on your phone or computer by going to thejailreport.com.

augustacrime.com
Minoritiesradiofacts.com

The Sad Story of Ronald Greene (video)

A Police Body Cam Video withheld from the Public for 2 years Reveals the Fatal Arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black Man, as He Pleaded for His Life. The State Troopers from New Orleans were captured on their body camera videos punching, stunning, and dragging a black man while he apologized for his actions of leading them on a high-speed chase. This was the footage of the last moments of the man being alive and was obtained by The Associated Press following the authorities holding on to it for two years.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Mission Local

The Mission remembers George Floyd

Alex, 53, was unloading boxes filled with restaurant supplies from the back of a truck on 20th Street in the Mission when he stopped to reflect on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death — “a tragedy,” he said of the May 25, 2020, incident in which a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
Sex Crimesgetindianews.com

Nagaland Jodhpur Viral Video: Woman Being Gang-Raped, Victim not from Nagaland, Explained Details!

There has been a video that is going viral on the internet on the social media platforms about a girl who is being seen brutally assaulted by a bunch of rapists who have assaulted her multiple times and it has been suggested by many that the girl in the video was the late Lovikali Sumi, who was a resident of Nagaland and a girl who committed suicide in Rajasthan in Jodhpur where she used to work, people are clearly frustrated because of what they have seen and they are showing on the internet that the people who are in the video should be found as soon as possible and should be hanged, it is pretty clear what the people want and it seems like that the case has been come into notice by the authorities.
TV & Videostvseasonspoilers.com

Mama June: June Is Under Arrest Once Again! Ambushed By Police And Falling Of Relationships

Is Mama June arrested? Will she go to prison once again? Even, she just confirmed to her daughters that she isn’t doing anything wrong to be held accountable by the police. Then, why have the arrest come up? Has it something to do with Geno? The new preview trailer reveals that the story and the chaos are not over yet. And, there are a lot of unanswered questions. Let us look into the details below-
Sex Crimeswmleader.com

Police hunt two men after man in his 50s raped in bushes

Police are hunting for a sex attacker dressed all in black after a man in his 50s was dragging into bushes and raped by a masked assailant. The man was approached by two men he didn’t know as he walked along Somerset Avenue in Southampton between 9.30pm and 10.15pm on Saturday night (22 May).
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Country Star June Carter Cash's Mysterious Cause Of Death Re-Examined In REELZ Documentary

On May 15, 2003, June Carter Cash – country singer and beloved wife of Johnny Cash – died in a Nashville hospital following complications from heart surgery. On Sunday, renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter will re-examine June's autopsy, pull up her medical records, and speak with family and friends to figure out what exactly killed the music legend in REELZ's latest documentary, Autopsy: The Last Hours of…June Carter Cash.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Chris Watts, Who Killed Family, Is an ‘Outcast’ in Prison

Chris Watts, the Colorado man serving life for murdering his wife and two daughters while having an affair, is a despised “outcast” in prison who spends most of his free time corresponding with female penpals, People magazine reports. Watts marks his 36th birthday in prison on Sunday. A source who speaks with him told the magazine that Watts is in protective custody because “if he’s around other inmates, he’d be in real danger.” The source added, “He’s probably the most hated man in that prison because he killed children. There’s a definite pecking order in jail, and someone who hurts or kills kids is at the very bottom.” Watts pleaded guilty to strangling wife Shannan in 2018 and then smothering his kids, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.
Corcoran, CAHuffingtonPost

Guards Didn’t Notice After Killer Beheaded Cellmate: Report

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Shortly after the sadistic torture slaying and beheading of a convicted killer in a California prison, apparently at the hands of his cellmate, prison guards making their rounds reported that both men were alive, according to two new reports from the state inspector’s general office. The...
Salina, KSksal.com

Lewis, Josh Patterson

Booking Date: 05-21-2021 Location: Salina, KS Age: 25 Eye Color: Black. Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; Misdemeanor. Speeding; maximum limits.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reason.com

The FBI Took Their Safe Deposit Box and Everything Inside It. Two Months Later, They're Still Waiting for It To Be Returned.

Inside the safe deposit box they rented at U.S. Private Vaults in Beverly Hills, California, Jennifer and Paul Snitko kept the sort of things that any law-abiding American might want to store securely: a will, backup copies of their home computer's hard drive, and some family heirlooms including jewelry, a fancy watch, and a class ring.