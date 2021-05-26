newsbreak-logo
‘FitXR’ Just Took VR Fitness To The Next Level

By Kyle Melnick
vrscout.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis latest update introduces a new High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) studio designed to get your heart rate racing. I think it goes without saying – there’s no shortage of high-quality VR fitness games and apps available at the moment. Whether it be the professionally-curated workout regiments featured in Supernatural and FitXR or physically engaging experiences like The Climb 2, Thrill of the Fight, and Holofit, VR is proving itself to be a genuine replacement for brick-and-mortar gyms. Just ask Facebook.

