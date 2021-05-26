‘FitXR’ Just Took VR Fitness To The Next Level

No piece of exercise equipment can offer you a full-body workout, a dripping full-body sweat, and a compact size like a stationary bike can. For these reasons, the popularity of stationary bikes has grown immensely in recent years, as more and more exercisers look to work out from home while achieving studio- or gym-level results. With the convenience of an at-home stationary bike, you can go for a ride anytime, and for any duration. Because they're free of impact, these bikes are safe for most beginners, and because you can also go really, really hard if you want to, they're challenging for even the most advanced gym buffs.