WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - I was not gaga (excited, not the pop singer) over the first A Quiet Place. Did I think it was an effective genre film that was well executed and acted? Yes, but I never saw the original in the theater and watched it a few years later at home. The fact that I wasn’t jumping up and down with joy may have to do more with my own personality than the quality of the film. I often get prickly when a movie is insanely popular and everyone is raving about it. “Go see this film, you will love it,” immediately instills cynicism and raises hackles. “Don’t tell me what to like!” Yeah, not exactly open minded or emotionally secure, but hey I feel passionately about movies and I am not responsible for my visceral reactions.