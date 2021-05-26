Health Unit Concerned About Vaccination Gaps

The Norwalk Health Department’s Immunization Action Plan (IAP) Program ran another successful campaign to promote the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to young people in the Norwalk area. As part of the Win/Win/Win initiative, IAP staff encouraged health care providers to discuss this anti-cancer vaccine with their teenage and preteen patients in Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton. Patients who talked to their doctor about the HPV vaccine and/or received the vaccine at their pediatrician’s office could enter a drawing to win an iPad, and the offices that submitted the most entries won a free lunch for their staff. The campaign was a Win/Win/Win: win immunity for children and the community, win an iPad, and win lunch for health staff. This year, a 12-year-old Norwalk resident won the iPad after speaking with his doctor about the HPV vaccine. The Center for Advanced Pediatrics and East Avenue Pediatrics, both in Norwalk, won lunch for their staff members.