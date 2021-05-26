Cancel
Health

Health Unit Concerned About Vaccination Gaps

By Sarah McCarthy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe region’s top doctor admits there are some gaps in health hubs when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine coverage rates. Dr. Kit Young Hoon says they are working with communities to address any barriers or hesitancy. Something you can do, Young Hoon suggests keeping the conversation about the vaccine open.

Norwalk, CThamlethub.com

Norwalk Health Department’s Immunization Action Plan Program Promotes Education for Pre-Teens and Teens about the HPV Vaccine

The Norwalk Health Department’s Immunization Action Plan (IAP) Program ran another successful campaign to promote the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to young people in the Norwalk area. As part of the Win/Win/Win initiative, IAP staff encouraged health care providers to discuss this anti-cancer vaccine with their teenage and preteen patients in Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton. Patients who talked to their doctor about the HPV vaccine and/or received the vaccine at their pediatrician’s office could enter a drawing to win an iPad, and the offices that submitted the most entries won a free lunch for their staff. The campaign was a Win/Win/Win: win immunity for children and the community, win an iPad, and win lunch for health staff. This year, a 12-year-old Norwalk resident won the iPad after speaking with his doctor about the HPV vaccine. The Center for Advanced Pediatrics and East Avenue Pediatrics, both in Norwalk, won lunch for their staff members.
Healthwabcradio.com

Moderna Requests Emergency Use Authorization for Adolescents

CAMBRIDGE, MA (77WABC) — Moderna has officially requested Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12-17 years of age with the US. Food and Drug Administration. “We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine with the FDA for...
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Close mental health service gap

Several thousand Lucas County residents in need of mental health services face an end to those services on June 30. That is an unacceptable outcome to a contract dispute between the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County and Rescue Crisis, the organization which provides services to folks needing care.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Daily Yonder

How to Talk about Vaccination in Rural Communities: Health Association Releases New Toolkits for Rural Leaders

While most of the country eases back into post-pandemic life, some rural areas are quietly remaining in Covid-mode. In rural Missouri, for example, a quarter of the state’s 81 nonmetropolitan counties had increasing rates of Covid-19 last week. A small rural hotspot has emerged in northern Missouri, where Putnam County had the highest infection rate in the U.S. last week — over one percent of the county’s 4,700 residents contracted Covid-19 in the last week alone.
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Peninsula health officers concerned about case numbers rising statewide

COVID-19 cases are starting to rise statewide, causing concern among North Olympic Peninsula health officers as people travel to more at-risk areas. The rising case numbers aren’t surprising to local health officials, who cited Gov. Jay Inslee’s loosening of mask wearing and other restrictions on May 13 and said it was expected to cause an increase in cases.
Worldamicohoops.net

The Ministry of Health identifies more than 300 educational units as vaccination sites

More than 317 educational units have been identified by Ministry of Health How Vaccination sitesFor a vaccination plan in Ecuador in the government of Guillermo Laso. The sites are, for the most part, the same Facilities facilities Schools across the country, and in others, mobile brigades, which would also be at the bottom of schools and colleges.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
ScienceAlert

There Could Be a Dark Side to Mandating Vaccination, Survey Finds

Should governments compel their citizens to receive vaccinations? It's a question that's more pertinent than ever in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but a new study suggests that forcing people into getting jabs could become counter-productive. The research looked at surveys completed by 2,653 German residents during both the first and the second waves of the pandemic, analyzing how attitudes changed over time during 2020. The German government has committed to keeping vaccines voluntary for its population. Despite infection rates being 15 times higher in Germany during the second wave in October and November, the data showed that resistance to mandatory...
Kids1005freshradio.ca

COVID-19: Approximately 1,200 youths receive first dose of vaccine in HKPR Health Unit

As of Monday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (HKPR) District Health Unit reported 1,194 youths aged 12 to 17 have received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Just last week, the health unit had more than 4,300 open appointments for youth-specific clinics the weeks of June 14 and 21 at its mass immunization sites in Northumberland, Haliburton and City of Kawartha Lakes.