Injuries & Roster Moves: France back from IL
Keep track of the Mariners' recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season. May 24: Activated INF Ty France from 10-day IL (left wrist inflammation) The Mariners got a much-needed boost to their lineup when they returned France from his first IL stint with the team. France hadn't been right since being hit by a 99 mph fastball from the Dodgers' Dustin May on his other wrist on April 19, but the Mariners are hopeful that this IL stint allowed him to catch his breath and heal.