newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Injuries & Roster Moves: France back from IL

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep track of the Mariners' recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season. May 24: Activated INF Ty France from 10-day IL (left wrist inflammation) The Mariners got a much-needed boost to their lineup when they returned France from his first IL stint with the team. France hadn’t been right since being hit by a 99 mph fastball from the Dodgers’ Dustin May on his other wrist on April 19, but the Mariners are hopeful that this IL stint allowed him to catch his breath and heal.

www.mlb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Ty France
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Sam Haggerty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Seattle#Oakland#Injuries Roster Moves#Roster#The American League#Covid Il#Triple A Tacoma#Covid 19 Il Graveman#10 Day Il#Fellow Relievers#Left Calf Strain#Forearm Strain#Left Wrist Inflammation#Hip Flexor Strain#Elbow Issues#Expected Return#Tbd Steckenrider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTimes Reporter

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Picks up hold Sunday

Graveman pitched a scoreless eighth inning while allowing a hit as he earned his third hold of the season in a 2-0 win over the Angels on Sunday. Graveman was called upon in the eighth rather than the ninth with the Angels having Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Jared Walsh due up in the order. The 30-year-old battled and ended up with a 1-2-3 innings after getting Walsh to ground into a 6-5-3 double play to end the inning. Graveman has not allowed a run and has given up just three hits while sporting a 12:2 K:BB over 11.2 innings. The resurgence of his career as a reliever has been truly remarkable after he missed the entire 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches fourth save

Graveman worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday, striking out three batters and picking up a save against Texas. Graveman allowed a one-out double to David Dahl put struck out the other three Rangers that came to the plate. He's now converted all four of his save chances and has yet to give up a run through 14.1 innings this season.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — April 30 vs. Los Angeles-AL

AS YOU MAY KNOW…Los Angeles Angels first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols comes to town today…Pujols ranks 5th on the all-time home runs list with 667 trailing only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696), and 3rd on the all-time RBI list with 2,112 trailing only Aaron (2,297) and Ruth (2,214)…AND YOU PROBABLY KNOW…that Pujols, 41, is the oldest active player in the Majors, making his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals on April 2, 2001, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Pujols is the last remaining active player to overlap with Mariners manager Scott Servais’ playing career?…Servais and Pujols appeared in the same game on July 25, 2001 in a matchup between the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium II…Pujols started in right field and went 2-for-5 with a double and home run…Servais pinch hit for Houston pitcher Jim Mann and grounded out against Dustin Hermanson…Mark McGwire also homered for St. Louis that game, a 10–2 Cardinals win.
MLBFakeTeams

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Taylor Rogers has a clear path for saves

Each weekend, we will take a look at the closing situations for each of the 30 MLB teams, and profile specific players whose arrow is pointing up or down as far as the ninth inning is concerned for fantasy baseball purposes. This week, the closer carousel continues in Seattle and...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/3

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBMLB

Justus serves 6 shutout frames in 'W' over LA

SEATTLE -- In the context of the opponent, the beleaguered state of the rotation and where he stands in his continued development, Justus Sheffield’s outing in Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Angels ranks among the very best of his young career. The 24-year-old threw six shutout innings, struck out four,...
MLBbellyupfantasysports.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Priorities Week Five

Welcome to May as baseball enters the second month of its season. So much happened on the field in April it was almost impossible to keep track of it all. There were no-hitters, three homer games and that was just the beginning of the excitement. No question, disappointing players and injuries were also huge news. Many fantasy managers are faced with having to go to the waiver wire to replace those not performing as expected. Each week of the season, we identify the players at the top of the wire and this week is no exception. Let’s jump right in with this fantasy baseball waiver priorities edition.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners Table Setter: Kendall Graveman and the right way to use your best reliever

It may be a new month, but the Mariners are still more than just hanging around. Even with an ugly loss Saturday to the Angels, Seattle took care of business and won two of three against the talented American League West rival, and they will start a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night with a 16-13 record that puts them just on game behind the Oakland Athletics for first place in the division.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves bullpen needs addressing, what are Alex Anthopoulos trade options?

The departure of three of the team’s most productive relievers from the 2020 season — Mark Melancon, Darren O’Day, and Shane Greene — is no excuse; the Braves bullpen shouldn’t be performing this badly in 2021. Entering Thursday, Atlanta’s relief core ranked within the bottom-seven in the MLB in ERA (4.63), walks per nine (4.96 BB/9), and fWAR (0.1). Despite having some team-wide success these last few days, featuring a three-game sweep of the Nationals, it doesn’t appear the bullpen — if left as is — is ever going to operate at the level needed this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Takes loss to Mariners Sunday

Bieber (4-3) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Bieber had an uncharacteristic start, taking 103 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings. It was his shortest start of the season. The 26-year-old has only one start this season in which he didn't allow any runs. However, he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his appearances. He has a 3.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, and leads all of baseball in innings pitched (59.2), strikeouts (92) and second in K/9 with 13.88.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Opening a three-match series this Monday, the Detroit Tigers are set to face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action at the T-Mobile Park. After bagging a 9-8 win against the Chicago Cubs last Saturday, Detroit is currently 14-25. Second baseman Harold Castro, bearing an RBI single among the 10th inning, cruised the team to victory with the winning run. Detroit trails behind the Chicago White Sox b 9 ½ games and stands fourth in the American League Central.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBFrankfort Times

Mariners snap Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with...
MLBWenatchee World

Mariners chase Cleveland ace Shane Bieber early and hold on for series win

Scott Servais wasn’t trying to be prophetic or even cautiously optimistic in his pregame press session Sunday morning when he was asked what his team and its suddenly rejuvenated offense would be seeing later that afternoon when Cleveland ace Shane Bieber stepped on the mound in the series finale. Servais...
MLBMorning Journal

Streak over for Bieber

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Doubles and walks twice Sunday

Haniger went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs and two walks in the 3-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Haniger got to Shane Bieber Sunday, doubling off him twice in the game. The outfielder is having a fantastic start to the 2021 season, slashing .268/.320/.575 in 169 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has a co-leading 12 home runs in all of baseball, as well as 30 runs and 30 RBI. He is a great bounceback candidate this year after missing much of 2019 and all of 2020 with multiple injuries.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
MLBnumberfire.com

Mariners' Tom Murphy behind bag Monday

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy will start in Monday night's series opener against right-hander Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers. Murphy will catch Yusei Kikuchi and hit seventh. Luis Torrens started at catcher last game. numberFire’s models project Murphy for 10.8 FanDuel points and he has a $2,400 salary on...