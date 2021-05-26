Injuries & Roster Moves: France back from IL

Welcome to May as baseball enters the second month of its season. So much happened on the field in April it was almost impossible to keep track of it all. There were no-hitters, three homer games and that was just the beginning of the excitement. No question, disappointing players and injuries were also huge news. Many fantasy managers are faced with having to go to the waiver wire to replace those not performing as expected. Each week of the season, we identify the players at the top of the wire and this week is no exception. Let’s jump right in with this fantasy baseball waiver priorities edition.