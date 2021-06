“The Wild Women of Winedale” performances are set for June 3-6 at the Esquire Theater in Carthage. The play focuses on three women who are at crossroads in their lives. “It is hysterical,” Carthage Main Street Manager Cindy Deloney said. “The things that they’re going through are the things that we all go through, and to me it’s very ‘Steel Magnolias,’ laughter through tears and things of that sort. It’s women dealing with getting older, dealing with losing family members, dealing with each other, and it’s a very humorous play. But everybody is going to find something that they completely relate to in this play.”