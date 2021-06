Looking to get vaccinated? Make plans to head to Atlanta Dairies May 29, June 19, or July 10, as Atlanta Dairies, CORE and Three Taverns Brewery have teamed up to bring a mobile vaccination clinic to the public, ages 12+. CORE is currently administering the 2-dose Pfizer vaccines. First and second doses will be available. Patients must receive the same Pfizer vaccine for both doses, and before leaving first dose appointments will schedule second dose appointments. The second dose must be administered no sooner than three weeks after the first dose. Pre-registration is required and can be completed ahead of time online or on-site. Three Taverns Imaginarium will also offer a free beer for every person who gets a shot who is 21+ years of age. Vaccination sticker required.