The Surrogate Band returns to the Athens Theatre Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, with the ultimate tribute to Pink Floyd. Since the band's runs of Pink Floyd’s The Wall and Dark Side of the Moon concerts, it has added considerably to the repertoire. The upcoming concert is sure to send the audience members senses into overdrive as they perform most of the Wish You Were Here album along with the biggest hits from the previous two Pink Floyd extravaganzas. The performance will be augmented by video footage; dancers; and the biggest laser and light show the Athens Theatre has ever seen.