Economy

VA Loans Don't Require Down Payments

By Leslie Cook
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest VA loan perks is that borrowers are not required to make a down payment. If you have the cash, however, putting money down has some major advantages. As part of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs benefits program, borrowers who qualify for VA-backed mortgages — which includes most active-duty military and veterans, as well as surviving military spouses — have the option of purchasing a home with $0 down. This allows service members to invest in a home sooner or to put their savings toward other goals.

