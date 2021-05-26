VA Loans Don't Require Down Payments
One of the biggest VA loan perks is that borrowers are not required to make a down payment. If you have the cash, however, putting money down has some major advantages. As part of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs benefits program, borrowers who qualify for VA-backed mortgages — which includes most active-duty military and veterans, as well as surviving military spouses — have the option of purchasing a home with $0 down. This allows service members to invest in a home sooner or to put their savings toward other goals.www.msn.com