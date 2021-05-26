newsbreak-logo
Worker dies in fall at Antioch warehouse

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 66-year-old Waukegan man died Tuesday evening after falling 20 feet from a lift in an Antioch warehouse, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. Jose Perez-Rodriguez was critically injured in the fall at Handi-foil Corporation, off Route 173 west of Crawford Road in Antioch, according to the coroner. According...

