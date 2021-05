“There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate’s loot on Treasure Island and best of all, you can enjoy these riches every day of your life.” — Walt Disney. Last night, my children were clamoring for another chapter of the book we have been reading (Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett). This surprised me a little. My older two are boys, and the book is about a little girl. And yet, my oldest was bringing me the book so that we could read in those few minutes before bedtime. It makes my heart happy to see their eyes light up at a good story, and it reminds of how important these early years can be in shaping our love of reading.