I'm going to go out on a limb and say I'm not the only one who has developed something of an online shopping addiction during the pandemic. Spending that much time at home made me start to see all the things in my apartment I didn't like, all the gaps in my wardrobe (even though I had nowhere to wear anything) and, like many people, I bought a quarantine cat to keep me company. Ok, I adopted him, but you get it, cats are kind of expensive.