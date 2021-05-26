Opendoor Gets Aggressive on Expansion: What Investors Need to Know

To say that 2020 was a chaotic year for the US real estate market would be an understatement. Set against the context of a global pandemic, property prices rose, mortgage rates reached an all-time low, and many potential buyers had to put their plans on hold, either because of financial uncertainty or because choices were scarce. But, with a new year ahead, Americans are once again ready to pursue their dream. According to NerdWallet’s 2021 Home Buyer Report, the outlook for this year is overwhelmingly positive and, despite the tremendous impact of the pandemic, many Americans are ready to purchase a home. According to the study, 11% of participants, the equivalent of 28 million people, plan to buy a house, which shows a lot of optimism for the future. But could this optimism be misplaced? In the past five years, around 5 million houses were purchased, per year, in the US, so it’s highly unlikely that everyone who wants to be a homeowner in 2021 will also become one.