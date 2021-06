Nubia has launched a new flagship phone in the Chinese market named the Z30 Pro. As the name suggests, this is the successor to the Nubia Z20 of 2019, which made highlights due to the fact that it had a secondary display on the rear. The company didn’t launch the vanilla Z30, so we are suspecting that its launch is set to take place later this year. Anyways, the Nubia Z30 Pro is an impressive phone, at least on paper. This is because it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SOC, has three 64 Megapixel sensors on the back, 120W Fast charging, a 144Hz AMOLED panel, and more.