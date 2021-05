An executive directive and an executive order were signed earlier by Mayor Andy Shor, adjusting a few of the restrictions that have been in place due to COVID-19. “The City of Lansing will once again offer in-person programming at community centers, as well as hire to fill vacant positions to ensure that we can appropriately serve Lansing residents,” Mayor Schor said. “It’s vital that we work together and adjust to all health and safety guidelines that are in place while we work on opening City facilities.”