Premier League

Mega money signing Man Utd lucked out on missing reveals major ‘regret’

By Steve Pearson
TEAMtalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe subject of a blockbuster transfer in the summer of 2019 who was persistently linked with Man Utd has admitted he ‘regrets’ the choice he made, per a report. Man Utd were on the hunt for a commanding centre-half in the summer transfer window of 2019. Several players were linked with the club before Leicester City’s Harry Maguire signed on the dotted line. One star who was on the move that summer in a different direction was Dutch defender, Matthijs de Ligt.

Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Harry Maguire
#Barcelona#Catalonia#Ac Milan#Manchester United#Juventus#The Champions League#Ajax#Italian#Spanish#Napoli On#Serie A#Ac Milan#Tuttosport#Lille#Man Utd Conundrum#Dutch Defender#Superstar Free Agent#Leicester City#Regret#Star
4-2-3-1: Man Utd’s strongest possible XI vs Liverpool

Manchester United ripped Roma apart in the midweek to have one foot in the final of the Europa League. Today, they will have the chance to end arch rivals Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for the next season’s Champions League. The Anfield club are struggling at the moment and under Klopp,...
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rice back on Man Utd's radar

Ake mulling over options at Man City (Voetbal International) Liverpool reluctant to pay big for Haaland (Football Insider) Sancho asking price dropped to €100m (ESPN) England likeliest Lewandowski destination (SportBild) David Garcia signs new Osasuna deal. Xavi to leave Al Sadd amid fresh Barcelona rumours. Al Sadd have decided not...
Harry Maguire suffers ankle injury in Man Utd's win over Aston Villa

Manchester United are sweating over the fitness of Harry Maguire after the centre-back went off injured in the late stages of their 3-1 win over Aston Villa. United battled back to an impressive victory at Villa Park after Bertrand Traore's wonderful finish had them trailing from the 24th minute. Bruno Fernandes got them level, before Mason Greenwood struck shortly after to put them in front.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: When can the rearranged game be played?

When will Manchester United vs Liverpool be played following Sunday's postponement due to large-scale protests by United fans against the Glazer family?. The Premier League has confirmed 'the rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course'. But Sunday's postponement poses a considerable scheduling challenge given that United are...
Thierry Henry purrs over Man Utd legend as next Hall of Fame inductee

Thierry Henry is adamant that legendary Manchester United captain Roy Keane should be the next man inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame. Henry and Alan Shearer were the first two names included in the list – and now the race is on to see who joins them. Shearer and Henry were obvious picks – and there is now a shortlist of 23 names to see who should also get the honour. The Premier League turns 30 years old next year and the inductees are only the elite stars to have graced the competition.
Juventus reject approaches from Chelsea and Barcelona for De Ligt

According to reports in Italy, Juventus have recently rejected approaches for Matthijs de Ligt. According to Tuttosport, both Chelsea and Barcelona made contact with the Turin side in the past ten days over De Ligt. However, Juventus told the two clubs that the Dutch international is going nowhere and he is not for sale.
Man Utd, Liverpool chances rated as Dortmund drop Jadon Sancho asking price even further

Borussia Dortmund’s reduced asking price for Jadon Sancho is even lower than first believed, according to a report – but a Premier League move is still in doubt. Sancho was the focus of intense interest from Manchester United last summer, but Dortmund stood firm. They set a €120m (£108m) asking price and stuck to it. United tested their resolve with lower bids but the German club were not interested in negotiating.
Star out – Man Utd’s probable 4-2-3-1 XI vs Leicester

Manchester United have already qualified for the next season’s Champions League and have a healthy lead over third placed Chelsea. They need more than a miracle to win the title and should really rest players tonight keeping in view that they face arch rivals Liverpool on Thursday night. Transfer: Man...
Six superb players the Glazers refused to pay the money for at Man Utd

The unrest that Manchester United supporters feel towards the Glazer family’s ownership of the club goes far beyond their record in the transfer market, but there are still plenty of questions to be asked regarding that department. United fans have regularly criticised the ‘Glazernomics’ model of running the club, with...
Man Utd derailed as Atletico prepare measures to prevent €80m bid for star

Interest in Manchester United midfield target Marcos Llorente is growing, according to reports – leaving Atletico Madrid scrambling to secure his future. Llorente is enjoying a productive season with Atletico and it may just end with La Liga glory. His side are top of the table with three games to go. But there are fears that his time with the club may be coming to an end. He has long since been on the radar of other European giants.
“This is the level, gentlemen. Get on it.” – Player ratings as Leicester beat Man Utd’s back-ups to crown Man City Premier League champions

Leicester beat a much-changed Manchester United side to keep their top four hopes alive and hand Manchester City the Premier League title. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes to his XI as he tried to cope with a faintly ridiculous 4 games in 8 days, and Leicester’s resultant win leaves the Red Devils 10 points behind City with just 9 points to play for. Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues have now won three of the last four titles.