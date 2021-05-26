Mega money signing Man Utd lucked out on missing reveals major ‘regret’

Thierry Henry is adamant that legendary Manchester United captain Roy Keane should be the next man inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame. Henry and Alan Shearer were the first two names included in the list – and now the race is on to see who joins them. Shearer and Henry were obvious picks – and there is now a shortlist of 23 names to see who should also get the honour. The Premier League turns 30 years old next year and the inductees are only the elite stars to have graced the competition.