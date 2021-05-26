Kent School District sets private screening of ‘Revolution Remix’
Kent School District will partner with Kingmakers of Oakland to hold a special private virtual screening of “Revolution Remix” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Co-written and co-directed by Judd Flemming and Cava Menzies in collaboration with Oakland-based African American youth activists, this film seeks to inform, inspire, and invite the audience to change the systems that have failed too many African American youth for too long, according to a school district news release.www.kentreporter.com