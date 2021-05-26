Kent School District sets private screening of ‘Revolution Remix’

A meeting to discuss possible services for homeschooled and private school students that are eligible to attend LCM schools will be held at the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD Administration Building located at 6586 FM 1130, Orange, Texas on Monday, June 14th at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to give representatives of private schools and parents who homeschool their children the opportunity to participate in planning and consultation for the federal Title 1, 2, & 4 programs. Following the presentation of this information, there will be a consultation meeting to discuss which eligible private school students will receive special education services, the services to be provided, how and where the services will be provided, and how the services provided will be evaluated.