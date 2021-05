Donnie Stevenson neither fired Chili Davis nor replaced him. That was team president Sandy Alderson and acting general manager Zack Scott. They decided Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater had to go. And they met no resistance from owner Steve Cohen to make a move so early in a season. If you don’t like the process, if you don’t think it will change for the better then, then like in his hedge fund business, Cohen saw no reason to dawdle. Not when the NL East looks so winnable.