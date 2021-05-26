newsbreak-logo
Home Bank Welcomes Rachel Nunez to Home Bank Commercial Banking Team

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Home Bank is pleased to welcome Rachel Nunez as Vice President/Senior Commercial Relationship Manager serving the Greater New Orleans market. Nunez was most recently a Vice President/Commercial Banking Loan Officer at Hancock Whitney. Known for her expertise in finance and the niche industries that make up New Orleans’ infrastructure – healthcare, maritime, manufacturing and hospitality – Nunez is also invested in community economic development initiatives and organizations that empower women.

