Nine South Louisiana-based Startups Raise Over $9.5 Million in Growth Capital, Completing The Idea Village’s 2021 Accelerator Program

By Site Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Idea Village, the New Orleans-based nonprofit startup accelerator and producer of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, announces today that nine startups completed its industry-leading VILLAGEx accelerator program. These founders have raised over $9.5 million in capital while generating over $2.5 million in annual revenue and enabling the creation of more than 80 active jobs. Looking toward the future, The Idea Village is also excited to announce that the nonprofit has completed a $1.8 million campaign supported by local and national philanthropists to fund the VILLAGEx program for three years.

