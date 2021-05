8:30 p.m. at Real Salt Lake • BSN / CW23, 1500-AM Preview: Loons star Emanuel Reynoso was listed as out on Friday's injury report for the game Saturday that is a rematch of a 2-1 loss in the team's April 24 home opener. Reynoso worked individually on a sore left knee during the week in training. Coach Adrian Heath called him "virtually there" but also said the team would be cautious with a three-week schedule break after the game. "The question is whether we feel we might do him more harm than good for 90 minutes," Heath said. … Expect MLS debuts in some form for newly acquired attackers Adrien Hunou and Franco Fragapane. Both trained some with the team during the week. … Veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay is listed as out with a left-knee injury. Heath said, "We don't think it's anything serious." … RSL is 2-1-2 overall and 1-1-1 at home. The Loons have won consecutive 1-0 decisions over Vancouver and FC Dallas after they unexpectedly started the season 0-4. … RSL goalkeeper Daniel Ochoa has been called to the U.S. national team. He kicked a ball into the Allianz Field stands after last month's game and was fined an undisclosed sum by the league. The Loons' Chase Gasper and Hassani Dotson were fined for their parts in a skirmish before both teams left the field.