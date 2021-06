ELKHART — A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would ensure that all types of RVs are treated equally in the tax code.

The bill was introduced Wednesday by Reps. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and Dina Titus, D-Nev. The Travel Trailer and Camper Tax Parity Act, H.R. 3552, would restore the full deductibility of inventory financing interest for all types of RVs, including motorhomes, travel trailers and campers.