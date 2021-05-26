26 of the funniest and realest tweets from moms about motherhood.

“Everything about becoming a mom was a surprise, but especially how strong and thoughtful I became.”. Mothering traditions in your culture: The most important ones are sacrifice and abnegation. I grew up on the border, so my experience wasn’t the same as that of someone who lived deeper in Mexico. My mother wasn’t religious, and she emphasized education and personal growth. My father was an intellectual and an artist who read to us from National Geographic every night. We couldn’t afford to travel, but he exposed us to the world in that way. From them, I have learned to work hard and find my own path, and I encourage my daughter Itzzy to do the same.