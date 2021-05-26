newsbreak-logo
Your weird dreams might help your brain function better in real world, scientist says

By Erin Blakemore
The Spokesman-Review
Cover picture for the articleWhy do we dream? And why are our dreams so uncanny?. That has preoccupied researchers for centuries, and competing theories on the purpose and content of dreams abound. Now, a Tufts University neuroscientist suggests science should look toward artificial intelligence for answers. Erik Hoel describes his idea, which he has dubbed the “overfitted brain hypothesis,” in an article in the journal Patterns.

RyanPosted by
ScienceAlert

Our Weird Dreams May Help Us Make Sense of Reality, AI-Inspired Theory Suggests

There you are, sitting front row of Miss Ryan's English class in your underwear, when in walks Chris Hemsworth holding a saxophone in one hand and a turtle in the other, asking you to play in his band. "Why not?" you say, taking the turtle before snapping awake in a cold sweat, the darkness pressing in as you whisper to yourself, "…WTF?" Decades – if not centuries – of psychological analysis have ventured to explain why it is our imaginations go on strange, unconstrained journeys while we sleep, with the general consensus being it has to do with processing experiences from our...
psychologytoday.com

Strange Dreams May Help Our Brains Cope With a Daily Grind

"Overfitting" occurs when data points are too closely matched or repetitive; overfit data in machine learning makes it hard for AI to generalize. Much like overfitting curtails machine learning, the human brain may also be in danger of overfitting when daily training sets lack variety. A new AI-based dream theory,...
EngineeringDiscover Mag

How Scientists Are Building a Better Brain-on-a-Chip

(Credit: Natali _ Mis/Shutterstock) For nearly a century, scientists have looked to the brain to create computing models. The basis of many of these systems, from the earliest artificial intelligence to today's deep learning models, is artificial neural networks. These networks of electric nodes are a rough approximation of the inner workings of our minds. Like the neurons that carry pulses throughout our nervous system, the signals sent through artificial neural networks, or ANNs, allow machines to solve complex problems and even learn over time.
Mental HealthInverse

How does your brain the future?

Think back to a year ago. Even though spring weather had slowed the waves of new cases, we were still being crushed by an oppressive pandemic. Below are a few headlines published one year ago today (May 18, 2020). CNN reported that “early results from Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial show...
Healththefreshtoast.com

This Is A Key Trait Of Highly Intelligent People

Social gatherings are picking up steam. But those who are highly intelligent may prefer to skip the post-pandemic parties. Many of us have had to get used to being alone during the pandemic, but there is one subset of people who likely enjoyed the solitary confinement. Researchers have found that highly intelligent people really enjoy being alone. According to the research, intelligent people experience lower satisfaction when they socialize more frequently with their friends.
ScienceMedicalXpress

What happens in the brain when we imagine the future?

In quiet moments, the brain likes to wander—to the events of tomorrow, an unpaid bill, an upcoming vacation. Despite little external stimulation in these instances, a part of the brain called the default mode network (DMN) is hard at work. "These regions seem to be active when people aren't asked to do anything in particular, as opposed to being asked to do something cognitively," says Penn neuroscientist Joseph Kable.
EngineeringIGN

Using a Robotic 'Third Thumb' Can Change How Your Brain Works

Using a robotic "third thumb" can change how your brain works, according to a new study published by University College London. Specifically, when using a third thumb the human brain begins to blend each finger rather than recognizing each as its own distinctive part of the hand. The UCL and University of Oxford researchers behind this study determined this by scanning the brains of those using a robotic third thumb before use and after five days of training.
Sciencewnctimes.com

Our dreams' weirdness might be why we have them, argues new AI-inspired theory of dreaming

Science Daily -- Date: May 14, 2021 Source: Cell Press. Why we dream is a divisive topic within the scientific community, and the neuroscience field is saturated with hypotheses. Inspired by techniques used to train deep neural networks, a neuroscience researcher argues for a new theory of dreams: the overfitted brain hypothesis. The hypothesis suggests that the strangeness of our dreams serves to help our brains better generalize our day-to-day experiences.
EngineeringWired

A New Brain Implant Translates Thoughts of Writing Into Text

Elon Musk's Neuralink has been making waves on the technology side of neural implants, but it hasn't yet shown how we might actually use implants. For now, demonstrating the promise of implants remains in the hands of the academic community. This week, that community provided a rather impressive example of...
ComputersThrive Global

The 5 Trello Hacks to Get Your Brain Back

Ever feel like your brain is just plain full? Like you can’t quite remember or access the information you’re looking for? Wonder why some people have infinite creativity while others can’t even remember where they put their keys? It’s all about the brain! Here’s a list of the top 5 Trello hacks to help you optimize your brain and use it for more important, creative, and meaningful ideas.
TechnologyNewsTimes

Your Brain is a Supercomputer. Here's How To Reboot It, According to World-Renowned Brain Coach Jim Kwik

Jim Kwik knows how you think. He knows that, as an entrepreneur, you’re trying to shove as much information into your brain as you can, and to do it as fast as possible. He knows that is frustrating, especially in our current moment of great change, because you can never move as fast as the things that come at you: Emails pile up, reports go unread, people are waiting for you, your industry is evolving, your world is shifting, and all the while you’re bombarded with noise and distractions and Slack pings and it’s why you’re waking up early and grabbing your phone and responding to everyone right away, as if that’ll actually stem the tide, which it will not.
Sciencemarthastewart.com

Science Says the Average Person Feels Seven Years Younger Than They Really Are

If you feel younger than you actually are, you're not alone. According to a recent study, 77 percent of Americans over 40 feel younger than their age. On average, participants said they felt approximately seven years younger than they actually are. However, feeling younger is not just based on endurance, vibrancy, or a zest for life. Of those surveyed, 55 percent of respondents said that when they look in the mirror, they still visualize their younger self. The study, commissioned by Foster Grant and conducted by OnePoll, also highlighted the things that make people worried about aging, such as suddenly needing to wear glasses.
Healthliterock969.com

6 Steps To Keep Your Brain Healthy

Just as we need to take steps to keep our bodies healthy, we need to keep our brain in shape, too. Our lifestyle has a profound impact on our brain. Everything we eat and drink, the exercise we do, how well we sleep, the way we socialize, and how we manage stress are all critically important to our brain health.
ScienceScience Now

Making the hard problem of consciousness easier

The history of science includes numerous challenging problems, including the “hard problem” (1) of consciousness: Why does an assembly of neurons—no matter how complex, such as the human brain—give rise to perceptions and feelings that are consciously experienced, such as the sweetness of chocolate or the tenderness of a loving caress on one's cheek? Beyond satisfying this millennia-old existential curiosity, understanding consciousness bears substantial medical and ethical implications, from evaluating whether someone is conscious after brain injury to determining whether nonhuman animals, fetuses, cell organoids, or even advanced machines (2) are conscious. A comprehensive and agreed-upon theory of consciousness is necessary to answer the question of which systems—biologically evolved or artificially designed—experience anything and to define the ethical boundaries of our actions toward them. The research projects described here will hopefully point the way and indicate whether some of today's major theories hold water or not.
FitnessPosted by
outsidemagazine

How to Choose the Right Dose of Exercise for Your Brain

You know that feeling of clarity you get after a good run or ride? The feeling that your synapses are firing, your mind is a laser, and if someone flashed a series of random cues on a computer screen you’d be able to hit the right button in a fraction of a second? No? Well, trust me. There’s a bunch of evidence that short bouts of moderate exercise improve performance in cognitive tasks immediately afterwards. It’s not necessarily the kind of thing you can feel, but it’s a highly repeatable finding.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

New AI-powered deep learning model to support medical diagnostics

A new deep-learning model can learn to identify diseases from medical scans faster and more accurately, according to new research by a team of University of Alberta computing scientists and the U of A spinoff company MEDO. The breakthrough model is the work of a team of researchers in the Faculty of Science—including the contributions of Pouneh Gorji, a graduate student lost in Flight PS752.
Mental HealthPosted by
Salon

The rise of pop-psychology: can it make your life better, or is it all snake-oil?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. More than 50 years ago, George Miller, president of the American Psychological Association, urged his colleagues "to give psychology away". No, cynical reader, he was not instructing his followers to abandon the field. Rather he hoped raising the general public's awareness of psychology would help to solve society's problems.