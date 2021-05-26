The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Review

Julian Hilliard can’t catch a break, but he likes it that way. His characters have been occupied by demons, plagued by ghosts, and mutated into bio-fused Eldritch abominations. This year alone, he took a blood shower and survived an attack by a haunted waterbed while the cameras rolled. Even with the chainmail of superpowers and Marvel NDAs as Billy Maximoff in this year’s WandaVision miniseries, there’s an eventual catch. Even when he survives, his roles rarely conclude with anything close to a happy ending, but young master Julian’s suffering has its benefits. The ten-year-old has worked with Mike Flanagan on the miniseries The Haunting of Hill House, where spectral sightings didn’t stop the Dallas actor from working on his Minecraft builds with costars between takes. In Greener Grass, indie satirists Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe featured Hilliard as the precocious Julian, an unfortunate pawn in his mother’s quest to conform to the suburban ideal. He even gets to call Nicolas Cage “Dad” before a meteorite ruins the fun in Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space. Through it all, his expressive gaze and natural screen presence raise the emotional ante for anyone brave enough to peek through their fingers at the screen.