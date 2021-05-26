The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Review
If John Carpenter is the Grandfather of modern Horror, then James Wan could be viewed as the doting father for the genre after spawning The Conjuring series of films and its haunted siblings. Giving an insight into the real-life Paranormal Investigators/demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren has given back some excitement to those fans of the genre. But after numerous films, you do begin to wonder what new things can Wan and his The Curse of La Llorona director, Michael Chaves, bring to this franchise? Well, you’re about to find out, and while the scares come thick and fast, the third in the main series seems to have lost a bit of its edge.www.heyuguys.com