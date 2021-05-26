New Windows 10 May 2021 update is here: How to download and everything else to know

Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 is getting a new update, adding a useful new feature for those who want to try the app for the first time. Taking the app version to 2.45.2105.27004, the update makes it easier for the first-time users to quickly get started with To Do, thanks to the new sample lists, which are pre-created when you install the app for the first time. Apart from that, the update also brings accessibility fixes and improvements to the app sync process, thus facilitating a seamless in-app and cross-device experience for you. You can read the full official changelog below.