Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

New Windows 10 May 2021 update is here: How to download and everything else to know

By vriartuck
kyt24.com
 8 days ago

Microsofts latest Windows 10 replace, model 21H1, is rolling out now. Heres a way to down load the May 2021 replace and all the capabilities it consists of. The Windows 10 May 2021 Update (additionally called model 21H1) commenced rolling out to like minded gadgets remaining Tuesday, Microsoft stated in a weblog put up. The working machine replace is the contemporary because the October 2020 replace, and consists of some new capabilities like Windows Hello multicamera assist and protection fixes. (If youre going for walks Windows 7 ($28 at Amazon), you may nonetheless down load Windows 10 loose to get the May 2021 replace and keep away from protection issues.)

kyt24.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Update#Football#Windows 7#Cortana#Antivirus Protection#Microsofts#Digital Trends#Windows Pcs#Windows Central#Date Settings Pages#Walks Windows#Load#Screenshots#Protection Fixes#File Explorer#Secret Start Menu#System#Components#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Computerswindowsreport.com

Chrome’s crashing after Windows update? Here’s how to fix it

As with many of the Windows 10 updates, issues that were not expected are beginning to slowly come to light. The affectedd party this time is the Chrome browser, which seems to inexplicably crash. This new bug is affecting quite a large number of users. Google Chrome 90 keeps crashing...
Softwaretechengage.com

How to pause updates on Windows 10

As the name suggests, updates are greats, but they can also be problematic. The updates are quite helping to keep your PC abreast. For Windows 10 users, system updates happen very often and can sometimes be irritating. They take time to install, sometimes ‘unidentified time,’ and then ask you for a computer reboot. The whole process can be tiresome. In addition to this chaotic pause, updates can also cause issues with your computer’s performance. It can slow down your fast computer; if that’s the case, follow our guide to speed up Windows 10 computer.
ComputersCNET

Apple's WWDC 2021 starts June 7: How to watch iOS 15, MacOS 12, M1 and everything else

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. Apple used its spring event this year to announce the new M1 iPad Pro, a new M1-powered iMac, AirTags and a purple iPhone 12. Soon we'll learn about all the new things Apple will make those gadgets capable of doing with its forthcoming free software updates. The tech giant plans to hold its all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, online from June 7-11. The keynote address, likely led by CEO Tim Cook, will start at 10 a.m. PT on June 7. Fans and developers alike will be able to watch online for free.
Video GamesPosted by
Nerdable

PUBG New State: Everything you need to know (Update: Get on the alpha team now!)

UPDATE: You can apply to become an alpha tester of the game right now, assuming you meet the minimal requirements. Update, May 21, 2021 (11:47 PM ET): If you live in the United States and are interested in giving PUBG: New State a try, we have good news. You can now submit an application to test out an alpha release of the Android version of the game. Read on for all the details on how to get in your submission!
Technologytechviral.net

Download Discord for PC Latest Version (Windows & MAC)

As of now, there are hundreds of group-chatting apps available for Windows 10. However, out of all those, only quite a few stand out from the crowd. If we have to pick the best group-chatting app for Windows 10, we will pick Discord. Discord is a popular group-chatting app that allows you to make free voice & video calls and exchange text messages with communities and friends.
ComputersRegister Citizen

Seamlessly Run Windows Software on Your Mac With This Parallels Pro Bundle, on Sale

We all want to get more out of our everyday devices. Whether you want more speed, more security, or more convenience, life can always get better for an entrepreneur who spends all day on the computer. Fortunately, The All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro is a step in the right direction and it's on sale as long as supplies last for just $35 when you use promo code ALLSTARMAC at checkout.
Computerstechengage.com

How to use and configure the Action Center in Windows 10

Ever since Windows 10 has launched its notification panel, named Action Center, the notifications have improved greatly with time from Windows 7’s balloon notifications. Notifications carry significant pieces of information and also deal with the aspect of user interaction. Hence, their configuration, usage, and management should also be the subject of utmost attention. Therefore, we have brought the guide for using and configuring the new Action Center in Windows 10.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Check Bluetooth Radio Status Not fixed – Says Bluetooth Troubleshooter

Windows 10 offers a built-in Bluetooth Troubleshooter that can resolve most of the Bluetooth issues automatically. But if the troubleshooter returns an error Check Bluetooth radio status – Not fixed, then this method will help you resolve the problem. Now since the troubleshooter cannot do anything, we will need to manually try to fix it because there is nothing you can do to fix the troubleshooter.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Best Free Crash Dump Analyzer software for Windows 10

Want to know what causes your computer to crash and show Blue Screen of Death (BSoD)? You can use a dedicated free software to analyze crash dump reports in Windows 10. In this article, I am going to mention the best free crash dump analyzer software that you can use on Windows 10.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Install Signal for Desktop on a Chromebook

Signal, the secure encrypted messenger app, doesn’t offer an app for Chromebooks. The Android version won’t run on Chromebooks, either—but, by using the Chrome OS Linux subsystem, you can easily install and use Signal. Here’s how. Privacy from the Ground up. Signal is a free, open-source application published by the...
Computersguidingtech.com

9 Best Ways to Fix Google Chrome Not Loading Pages in Windows 10

Google Chrome is one of the most used browsers in the world, no doubt. But that doesn’t mean that it is perfect. There are several users who are facing an issue where Google Chrome fails to load pages on their Windows 10 computers. What could be the reason?. Reasons could...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 gets updated with a new feature

Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 is getting a new update, adding a useful new feature for those who want to try the app for the first time. Taking the app version to 2.45.2105.27004, the update makes it easier for the first-time users to quickly get started with To Do, thanks to the new sample lists, which are pre-created when you install the app for the first time. Apart from that, the update also brings accessibility fixes and improvements to the app sync process, thus facilitating a seamless in-app and cross-device experience for you. You can read the full official changelog below.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

How to download the latest Windows 10 21H1 ISO

With today's release of the Windows 10 (21H1) May 2021 Update, you now download the Windows 10 21H1 ISO for the operating system directly from Microsoft. Windows 10 ISOs are particularly useful if you want to perform a clean install of the operating system on a new machine or run into a problem. This article will explain how you can download the Windows 10 21H1 ISO directly from Microsoft's servers.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

A Windows 10 bug can corrupt some FLAC music files, but there’s a fix

If you’re maintaining your own collection of FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) downloads from an online store, makes sure that you don’t edit the metadata using Windows 10’s File Explorer. This is according to a new support document issued by Microsoft. In Windows 10 version 2004 and newer, there is...
Cell Phonescyberockk.com

How to Change Gamertag on Xbox App, The Easiest Way

In our previous post, we have talked about how you can download the new Xbox (Beta) App on your Windows 10 PC. From the last couple of weeks, we have been getting a lot of queries about how to change gamertag on Xbox app or how to change your gamertag on Xbox app. Well, if you are one of those people and don’t know how to change gamertag on Xbox app then this post is for you.
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Intel PROSet/Wireless Driver 22.50.1 for Windows 10

Intel PROSet/Wireless WiFi Software is recommended for end users, including home users and business customers who do not need advanced IT administrator tools. - When performing a large file transfer,Windows Device Manager may indicate wireless adapter is not functioning properly. Windows System Event log indicates Event ID 5002 and 5005.
Computersfxguide.com

NVIDIA GPU Enterprise A5000

Increasingly the demands of virtual production and high-end visual effects demand powerful GPUs, both for the graphics capabilities and the enormous requirements of Machine Learning. There is somewhat of a worldwide shortage of graphics cards, and yet growing demand. Into that world, NVIDIA now offers the A5000 card. This is effectively the enterprise version of the RTX 3090. We have been test-driving the A5000 alongside our other RTX 3080 and other hardcore graphics cards such as the RTX 8000 cards. This has not been a benchmark test so much as a practical exploration of pipelines for both virtual production and digital humans.
Softwaretechviral.net

How to Uninstall Cortana From Windows 10 PC

Now almost every tech companies have a voice assistant app. Google has Google Assistant, Amazon has Alexa, Apple has Siri, and Microsoft has Cortana. But, unfortunately, out of all those voice assistant apps, Microsoft’s Cortana seems less popular. Although Cortana has long lost the AI voice assistant battle to its...
Computerscnx-software.com

MeLE Quieter2 Review – Windows 10, Ubuntu 20.04, and eGPU

MeLE has recently released a passive mini PC called the Quieter2. What is particularly interesting is that whilst it only has a low-powered Intel Celeron CPU it also supports an M.2 2280 NVMe SSD drive which theoretically makes using an eGPU possible. MeLE provided a 99% discount coupon so that I could purchase one for review and the results from various testing are detailed below.