Kentucky State

Ky. adds 440 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

By News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported 440 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and the positivity rate continues to drop in the state. The positivity rate is now at 2.40 percent—there are currently 349 Kentuckians in the hospital with COVID-19, 119 in the ICU and 50 on a ventilator. The governor also reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths, three of which were identified in the ongoing audit of the state reporting system. That puts the death toll in the Commonwealth at 6,744.

