Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cruella Review

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAudiences will know Cruella de Vil as the Dalmatian puppy-napper with a dog fur obsession, an age-old villain made iconic by Glenn Close’s wickedly devious, highly fashionable portrayal in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians. But surely this villain wasn’t born evil!? Craig Gillespie’s origin story is akin to the Joker, but with that Disney touch of candy. This new story ventures a theory which reveals the straw that broke the puppy’s back, giving birth to Disney’s most villainess villain.

www.heyuguys.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Dana Fox
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And White Ball#Awakens#Dalmatians#Seifert Cleveland#Liberty S Of London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

7 Movies Like 'Cruella' to Watch After Disney's Stylish Live-Action Remake

Cruella has long been considered one of the most wicked Disney villains of all time. After all, her name is basically "Cruel Devil" with some signature style. Disney's latest live-action reimagining, Cruella, gives us delicious insight into how she came to be so evil, with some unexpected twists!. Origin stories...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Baroness Will Reportedly Return In Cruella 2

Just one week after Cruella debuted in theaters and on Disney Plus, it was announced that a sequel was in the works with director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara both returning. The initial outing for the iconic villain spent a decade in development before finally being brought to life, but the studio will be keen to strike while the iron is hot and get Emma Stone’s title heroine back on our screens sooner rather than later.
MoviesTVOvermind

Cruella 2 is Already in Development at Disney

Right now there are no solid details on when Cruella 2 will be arriving, nor is anything else locked down at this time, but the fact is that it will be happening, which is bound to make a lot of fans happy but might make some folks wonder what else is bound to happen before the prequel catches up with the original story. There’s a rumor that both Emma’s will possibly be returning so it’s fair to think that there’s more to this story that will continue to build things up to the point where it might have to end and become integrated with the original story. But then, sitting and thinking about things for a moment, there’s a good chance that Disney might want to retcon this story as it’s done with a couple of others. It’s not something that a lot of people will accept without a discussion and a debate here and there, but it’s definitely possible. Without knowing that much about what’s coming at the moment it’s easy to think that restructuring the story might be in the cards.
Celebritiescastleinsider.com

Emma Stone: Laughing and Crying With Cruella

Emma Stone admits she practices Cruellas laugh in the shower, cries when she meets childhood idols Do you remember Emma Stone in Superbad? Image: Pinterest. Emma Stone is just one of those actors that can make a movie for me. I first laughed with her watching Superbad 2007 and cringed when Sean Penn lorded over her in Gangster Squad 2013. But since then, the Arizona born marquee icon earned...
Beauty & Fashiongranthshala.com

‘Cruella’: The ‘Impossibly Stylish’ Set Design Had a ‘Money Is No Object’ Theme

When it’s not reintroducing audiences to a galaxy far, far away, bringing Marvel Comics to the big and small screens, or delighting families with a Pixar story, Disney has made its biggest animated properties live— Made a murder with action reimagining. Cruella takes from the infamous villain 101 Dalmation And turns him into a punk rock anti-hero in an eighties stylistic landscape.
Beauty & Fashionlavozdeanza.com

A villain gets deeper but sugarcoated character in “Cruella”

The prequel to “101 Dalmatians,” the new film “Cruella” strikes a good balance between portraying the evil and the tragedy in the life of Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) and how she became the villain we recognize today. “Cruella” follows Estella Miller (Emma Stone), a rowdy and rebellious kid with...
Behind Viral VideosBBC

Cruella de Vil cosplay fan turns to TikTok in pandemic

Fans of cosplay have been unable to gather at their usual conventions because of the pandemic. Some have been finding new ways to meet others who enjoy cosplaying - the practice of dressing as a character from a film, book or video game. Heather Robbins, from Tunbridge Wells, in Kent,...
MoviesShowbiz411

The Amazing Story of Disney’s “Cruella” and How it Went from Bomb to Unexpected Hit

You know, I really liked “Cruella.” I said so in my review. Then came the naysayers, and the $30 surcharge to see it on Disney Plus. “Cruella” opened on May 28th against “A Quiet Place 2” and didn’t do so well. In fact, Disney started cutting its theater count and box office starting falling. On Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of last week, “Cruella” dipped significantly below $1 million a day.
Entertainmentthecut.com

This Theater Collective’s Work Is Inspired by Cruella de Vil and The Real Housewives

For its latest production, the erudite theater collective known as Fake Friends has turned its attention to one of our era’s seminal texts: the Real Housewives. The satire-cum-melodrama This American Wife — first staged in 2017 and performed virtually last month — blends actual Housewives dialogue with an eerie scenario in which the actors from the collective adopt standard reality-TV theatrics while playing exaggerated versions of themselves. Wife’s cocktail of lowbrow inspiration and highbrow commentary perfectly distills Fake Friends’ meta sensibilities, as also seen in as also seen in the Pulitzer-nominated 2020 streaming production Circle Jerk.
TV Showsneworleansmom.com

Summer Must See Movies :: Part 1 – Disney’s Live Action Cruella

Comes in singing “Summa’ Summa’ Summa’ Time!” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith. That’s the anthem every summer!. I’m so excited about all the new movies and TV shows that are coming out this summer. If you are a movie / TV buff like me, you should be excited, too!
PetsPosted by
Fatherly

Watch This Adorable Dog Story About Cruella’s Very Good Boy, Buddy

The story Cruella de Vil, is, in theory, the story of a woman who is very much not a dog person. And yet, in the new Emma Stone-led live-action film Cruella, there is one adorable non-Dalmatian that even young Cruella can’t help but adore. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from Cruella, the makers of the film explain the real-life backstory of Buddy, played by a dog named Bobby. Watch the video above! Have your heart warmed!