Cruella Review
Audiences will know Cruella de Vil as the Dalmatian puppy-napper with a dog fur obsession, an age-old villain made iconic by Glenn Close’s wickedly devious, highly fashionable portrayal in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians. But surely this villain wasn’t born evil!? Craig Gillespie’s origin story is akin to the Joker, but with that Disney touch of candy. This new story ventures a theory which reveals the straw that broke the puppy’s back, giving birth to Disney’s most villainess villain.www.heyuguys.com