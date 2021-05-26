newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oldham, SD

Informational meeting scheduled to look at ORR district consolidation

By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter
dailyleaderextra.com
 3 days ago

Two area school districts, looking to the future, are asking voters in their districts to come to an informational meeting next week with a willingness to understand the challenges facing both districts. "I would suggest people keep an open mind and come and listen to the facts," said Tom Oster...

www.dailyleaderextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, SD
City
Ramona, SD
City
Madison, SD
City
Oldham, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orr#Department Of Education#School Districts#The Districts#Board Of Education#Board Members#Public Discussion#Historic Districts#Orr#Doe#Community Meeting#Consolidation#Board Discussion#School Boards#Schools#State Secretary#School Budgets#Education Website#Enrollment Declines#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Lake County, SDamazingmadison.com

Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday

The Lake County Commission has several appointments and other business items on its agenda for its regular meeting on Tuesday. The commission is scheduled to meet with 911 Communications Director April Denholm regarding personnel, and to discuss a number of items with Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson. Commissioners will meet with Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson at 10:00 Tuesday morning for several different items, including first reading of an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lake County by rezoning certain property. They will also consider a couple of variances, four conditional use permits, and four plats. At 11:00 Tuesday morning, commissioners will meet with Anderson also regarding The Gravel Pit and a hearing on a request to amend the conditions of its conditional use permit.
Healthhubcityradio.com

South Dakota state employees weighing their options on health coverage

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Major changes were made to insurance options for South Dakota state employees this year, with more costs moving to workers. Eric Olilla, Executive Director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, says those changes were made while the state was swimming in new dollars. Olilla says the insurance...
Lake County, SDdailyleaderextra.com

County commission to hear request from Yagers again

Lee Yager and Donna Yager are again scheduled to appear before the Lake County Commission on Tuesday morning to ask that a conditional use permit be amended. The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. as the final item on the agenda for a regular meeting that begins at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison City Commission meets Monday

The Madison City Commission is holding its regular weekly meeting later today. On the agenda for commissioners is the acknowledgement of an application from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation for a temporary retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license application for Downtown in MadTown, and also the approval of a transfer of a retail (on-sale) liquor license for Stadium Sports Grill.
Lake County, SDamazingmadison.com

One COVID-19 death reported in state Monday; Lake County moves to minimal community spread

The state Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death on Monday, putting the state’s overall total number of deaths at 1981 since the start of the pandemic. The state reported 77 new positive coronavirus cases, with active cases decreasing to just more than 12-hundred. The number of people hospitalized because of the virus increased from 77 Friday to 81 on Monday.
Madison, SDdailyleaderextra.com

State DMV offers convenience of kiosk at Sunshine Foods

Sunshine Foods in Madison is making it easier for area residents to renew motor vehicle registrations. When contacted by the state Department of Revenue about putting in a kiosk in the store, the owner and manager readily agreed. "After 5 p.m., on weekends -- you can get your tags from...
Oldham, SDdailyleaderextra.com

Oldham-Ramona board to meet Monday

The Oldham-Ramona board of education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday in the multi-purpose room of the school in Ramona. In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson and Superintendent Michael Fischer. The agenda includes no items of old business.
Rutland, SDdailyleaderextra.com

Rutland School Board meets Monday

The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Media Center. Items on the agenda include a public forum, Prairie Lakes Education Cooperative report and superintendent report. The board will also acknowledge a conflict disclosure and review the 2021-22 preliminary budget. Board members will discuss the...
Lake County, SDamazingmadison.com

Lake County to hold surplus auction

Lake County Commissioners have decided to hold a public auction to dispose of the county’s surplus property. During their meeting this week, commissioners approved another listing of surplus property from county departments and discussed how to dispose of it. Commissioners debated either accepting sealed bids for the items or holding a public auction. Commissioner Adam Leighton said he’s in favor of an auction.
Lake County, SDamazingmadison.com

Sign-on incentive bonus approved for employees in two Lake County departments

The Lake County Commission has approved a proposal from the county’s Sheriff and 911 Communications Director to start providing a sign-on bonus for some of their employees. Sheriff Tim Walburg told county commissioners during their meeting Tuesday that his department struggles to find good qualified applicants for their Correctional Officer positions.
Lake County, SDamazingmadison.com

Lake County employees recognized by county commission

Pictured L-to-R: Micah Hofman, Ben Gant, Sarina Talich, & Grant Lanning. The Lake County Commission recognized several county employees during its meeting on Tuesday. Sheriff Tim Walburg told commissioners about four law enforcement officers who were recently honored at a joint conference of the South Dakota Police Chiefs’ and Sheriffs’ Associations. Walburg said that the group’s Medal of Honor was presented to Chief Deputy Sarina Talich, Sergeant Grant Lanning, and Deputy Micah Hofman, along with Madison Police Officer Ben Gant for their work with an incident in Madison in September of 2020.
Lake County, SDamazingmadison.com

COVID-19 update: three deaths reported in state Wednesday, one each in Lake and Kingsbury counties

The number of people in the state who have died with COVID-19 increased by three again on Wednesday. Two of the deaths were residents of Lake and Kingsbury counties. Overall, there have been 1976 COVID-19 deaths in the state. The state Department of Health reported Wednesday just less than one-hundred new positive coronavirus cases, with active cases decreasing to just under fourteen-hundred and 102 people currently hospitalized.