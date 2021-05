Cottonwood Police released information on a suspect caught this week after a pursuit in and around Chino Valley. 18-year old David or “DJ” Knight was wanted in connection with several vehicle thefts and burglaries. Cottonwood Police say on May 16-th, Knight stole a pickup and vehicle from Cottonwood Auto Sales. He’s also accused of taking the keys to a Lexus and two dealer plates. Knight was captured when a YCSO deputy used stop sticks on Williamson Valley Road to disable the stolen truck Knight was driving. Knight is wanted for similar crimes in Chino Valley. David Knight was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on vehicle theft and burglary charges related to the Cottonwood investigation along with charges from several other jurisdictions. He’s being held without bond.