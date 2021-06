“Whereas it is for the mutual benefit and advantages of each of the parties . . . that each and every parcel of land within said area shall be limited and restricted to occupancy . . . exclusively by persons of the White or Caucasian Race. That no person shall live upon said property at any time whose blood is not entirely that of the Caucasian race, but if any persons are kept thereon by such Caucasian occupant strictly in the capacity of servants . . . such circumstances shall not constitute a violation of this covenant.”