While reflecting on the one-year mark since the police killing of George Floyd, the president of the National Police Foundation says change is needed. “My hope, our hope is that we can come together and agree that we need change, and that change must reach those people most in need of change. And those are, really what I am speaking of here, the people who have been disproportionately — and, in many cases, unfairly — impacted by policing, and we have to change that,” said Jim Burch on Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look.”