Falmouth, MA

Mulch fire causes damage to residential home in Falmouth

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi folks--get ready for a little heat on Thursday, when temps will nudge 80 degrees, but in the "rats" department, the Memorial Day weekend forecast is looking cool and a bit iffy! In the news: a mulch fire causes damage to a residential home in Falmouth, Mary Chaffee and Kari Hoffmann win Brewster Select Board seats and a Provincetown man is charged in connection with a Black Lives Matter dispute. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)

