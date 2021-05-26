newsbreak-logo
Houghton, MI

Houghton’s Erva to play football at Finlandia

By Mike Ludlum
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Nathan Erva (Houghton, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University football team. He is planning on majoring in Nursing. Erva had a strong career at Houghton High School. As a senior, he was All-West PAC first team, All-U.P. first team and a U.P. All Star Game participant. In 2020, Erva helped the Gremlins qualify for the state playoffs for just the fourth time in school history and first in seven years.

www.uppermichiganssource.com
