newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Perennial Rebloomers for the Southern Plains

By Kimberly Toscano
finegardening.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Robarts says in his article on reblooming perennials, “…the criteria I generally adhere to for earning a spot in the beds at my home or botanical garden workplace center strictly around ornamental value. As we all know, there are only so many “spots” in the garden and so many minutes in the day, so plant selections that do not steal the show day in and day out are not on my agenda. Multiseason interest is the way to join the club in my beds, and for most perennials, flower power is the ticket.”

www.finegardening.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Garden#Garden Club#Flower Garden#Real Estate#Flowers And Plants#Garden Plants#Native Plants#Fall Foliage#Power Plants#Furman#S Greggii#Antique Linen#Rock Candy Ruby#Perennial Plants#Perennial Gardens#Southern Plains#Reblooming Perennials#Annuals#Real Flower Power#Abundant Blooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
GardeningLifehacker

The Difference Between Annuals, Perennials, and Biennials

Knowing the life cycle of your plants is vital to creating a healthy garden. Some plants grow all year round, like evergreens (hence the name) while others sprout only once a year, like geraniums. It can be hard to keep track of which plants come back every year (perennials) and which live only one cycle (annuals). And then there are biennials, which grow on a whole different timetable. What is the difference between these plant lifecycles, and how can that knowledge help you curate your garden? Here’s how the life cycle of a plant can help you make your planting plans.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Underused Perennials for Your Region

When you’re looking to plant a new perennial, the options are plentiful, with new cultivars introduced every year. But that doesn’t mean all plants are treated equal, or that some plants don’t get more attention than others. Of course, some of this is warranted. Some varieties are hardier, showier, or...
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
Environmentweathernationtv.com

More Severe Storms for the Southern Plains Tuesday

After a very active weekend with severe thunderstorms from the Plains of Colorado through New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma, we will continue to keep an eye on these strong storms as they stay active this week. Reports. Large hail has pounded West Texas the past two days, and reports of...
GardeningLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Summer blooming perennials

Perennials are the foundations of the garden because of their long flowering season, and the fact that they come back to the garden year after year. They are staples in cutting and cottage gardens. Annuals have a definite place in the garden also with the quick splashes of color they...
Environmentweathernationtv.com

Another Day of Severe Weather for the Southern Plains

After a very active afternoon with severe thunderstorms from the Plains of Colorado through New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma we will continue to keep an eye on these strong storms as they progress through the nighttime hours. Severe Outlook. Isolated (Marginal Risk) to widespread (Moderate Risk) severe storms will be...
Charlotte, NCfinegardening.com

Spring in Lena’s Garden

Hello! My name is Lena White. I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. I’ve been gardening here for over 30 years. I’ve just recently retired from the practice of medicine, so now I have more time to spend doing what I love. This spring’s show of color has been really special!
Gardeningmadillrecord.net

How to care for perennials

Perennials can add color and vibrancy to any garden. One of the more desirable components of perennials is that they come back year after year, meaning homeowners do not have to invest in a gardenful of new flowers every year. That can add up to considerable savings. Perennials often form the foundation of beautiful gardens.
GardeningKingsport Times-News

Free SAPS program will highlight best perennials for area

Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will present “25 Highly Dependable Perennials for Appalachian Gardens” on Thursday at 7 p.m. in an online program sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. The program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register, visit the SAPS web page: http://saps.us/. The registration...
GardeningGettysburg Times

Echinacea – The Summer Perennial

Late summer brings us lots of color in the landscape when it comes to perennials, but the planning begins now. One such plant group that provides late summer color is the plant genus Echinacea, which has become very popular among gardeners. Lots or work has been done on this genus...
GardeningBoston Globe

Ask the Gardener: Some tulip bulbs defy the odds and rebloom

What to do this week Memorial Day marks the biggest planting weekend of the year, when you can put in just about anything, including tender annual flowers such as impatiens, summer bulbs such as dahlias, and summer vegetables and herbs such as tomatoes and basil. Shop now at nurseries while the selection is the greatest. Plant container gardens or buy them ready-made. Put a few grains of time-release fertilizer in the planting holes and water daily for the first week, then twice a week thereafter unless it rains. Buy an inexpensive plastic rain gauge. Using a soaker hose or drip irrigation will save on water bills.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Helping Your Plants Rebloom

It is important to consider the biological nature of flowering: Plants produce seeds in an attempt to secure another generation. Hormonal signals direct plants to create seed, and chemical feedback tells the plants when this has been achieved. If plants are deprived of the opportunity to “bear fruit,” many will try again.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Gardeningmcheraldonline.com

Perennials Need a Little Help, Too

Perennials can add color and vibrancy to any garden. One of the more desirable components of perennials is that they come back year after year, meaning homeowners do not have to invest in a gardenful of new flowers every year. That can add up to considerable savings. Perennials often form the foundation of beautiful gardens.
Gardeninggreensboro.com

Shuffling perennials gives them a second chance

I have a twice-a-year routine dedicated to shuffling plants around in my garden. Some have been cooped up in containers, some have waited patiently in the garage for warmer weather and others have been languishing in an area of the yard that doesn’t suit their fancy. For better or worse,...
GardeningDevils Lake Daily Journal

Dakota Gardener: Mixing Up the Lawn

If you are thinking about doing something different with your lawn space, you are not alone. Lawn trends are moving toward environmentally conscious practices that balance green space with plant diversity for wildlife and pollinators. Renovating areas of your lawn might be an option for you if your yard has...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

How to Prune Garden Perennials in Summer

It’s midsummer, and you miss that fresh look of your perennial borders. What happened to the spring green foliage and neat habit of your plants? Some plants are sprawling, flopping, and making you think they aren’t the plants for you. The good news is that you can fix this. You need to grab your hand pruners and get to work, but I promise it will be worth it. Your plants will look neater immediately, and the pruning will promote new, fresh growth. As my crew and I tend to perennials, we have a mantra: “If it’s brown or down, we don’t want it around.” An ornamental garden and all the plants in it are supposed to look nice. The art of cutting back is about improving the appearance of your plants. Here are some guidelines for grooming that will help you fall in love with them again for the rest of the growing season.