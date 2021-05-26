Cancel
Anticipate Increased Traffic, Longer Delays as Holiday Travel Expected to Increase

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbuquerque, NM (KKOB) –AAA Travel is forecasting a substantial increase in the number of Mountain Region residents planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. As a reminder, AAA New Mexico advises drivers to expect possible increased delays on their commute and to plan their route. From May 27 through May 31, nearly three million people across the Mountain Region are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home, a 62 percent increase from last year. Of the three million people traveling, approximately 2.8 million, or 93 percent, are choosing to take a road trip during the 5-day holiday period.

