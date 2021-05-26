Google Discovers New Rowhammer Attack Technique
Google researchers have published their findings on a new Rowhammer technique that expands attackers' reach on a target machine as DRAM chips become smaller. Rowhammer, first reported in 2014, is a vulnerability through which repeated access to one address can allow an attacker to compromise data stored at other addresses. When one DRAM row is accessed repeatedly (the "aggressor"), "bit flips" were found in the adjacent two rows (the "victims"). As "hammered" cells changed value, it caused data to change in adjacent rows.www.darkreading.com