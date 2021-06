Investigators were on Monday probing the causes of a horrific cable car crash in the Italian mountains that left 14 people dead and a five-year-old child as the sole survivor. The boy, who lost his parents, grandparents and two-year-old sibling in Sunday's accident, was hospitalised in a critical condition, but there were hopes for his recovery. "He is still under intensive care, intubated and sedated ... Tomorrow, doctors will slowly try to wake him up and are cautiously optimistic," a spokesman for the Citta della Salute hospital in Turin told AFP. The accident took place near the summit of the Mottarone mountain, a scenic location overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northwest region of Piedmont. A nine-year-old boy was also among the victims.