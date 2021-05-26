Galápagos Tortoise Thought To Be Extinct For Over 100 Years Has Been Found

Scientists have confirmed that a giant tortoise found on the Galápagos Islands is from a species that was thought to be extinct for over 100 years. The female Fernandina giant tortoise was discovered in 2019 by a team of researchers from the Galapagos Conservancy and the Ecuadorian Ministry of the Environment during an expedition to Fernandina Island. To confirm that it was a member of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus, geneticists from Yale University compared it to a male specimen discovered on the island in 1906. That was the last time that anybody had seen the tortoise species.