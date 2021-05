As more organizations make their way to the cloud, their eyes are wide open to the associated cybersecurity risks that tag along for the ride. With the pandemic as their catalyst, enterprises had no choice but to take a "quantum leap forward" and migrate to the cloud, according to Osterman Research and Sonrai Security. For their "State of Enterprise Cloud Security Report: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly," they turned to large enterprises, most of which are in the US and work in hybrid cloud environments, to learn about their biggest concerns. Here are their top five: