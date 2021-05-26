newsbreak-logo
Patrick County, VA

Tunstall girls’ soccer scores early, often

By Alexis Toufas - Star-Tribune Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Parrish’s team came out ready to play at Patrick County High School on Tuesday, May 18. Within the first minute of the first half, senior captain Abby Childress set the pace for the rest of the game with her drive against the Patrick County defenders to deliver her first warning shot into the net. Five minutes and thirty seconds later, freshman Brit Bowman took an assist from junior Sophia Miller for the second score of the game. Three minutes later at the nine minute mark, senior Riley Canavan passed the ball to freshman Brit Bowman to make the score 3-0.

