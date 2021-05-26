NFL sets 2022 salary cap ceiling at $208.2 million

You can find NFL MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, where they also have ROY, DPOY, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year odds. We are seeing a lot of familiar faces up at the top, which resembles a similar list to last season. Patrick Mahomes is going to be a frontrunner for the next decade, but names like Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers are in the mix. Quarterbacks have dominated this award for a while now, and Rodgers is the reigning MVP. You have to go back to 2012 to find a non-QB winning the award, which was Adrian Peterson. Could 2021 be different? Odds don’t believe so, and neither do I. Let’s dig into the 2021-22 MVP odds.