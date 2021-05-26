newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL sets 2022 salary cap ceiling at $208.2 million

By Turf Show Times
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the NFL has set a limit of $208.2 million for the 2022 salary cap. This does not mean that the cap is $208.2 million, it just means that would be the ceiling. As Graziano notes, that is a 14-percent increase from this year and if 2021 revenues “call for a cap” figure higher than that, the money will be used to “pay back the $17 million in player benefits that were canceled” because of last year’s circumstances.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salary Cap#American Football#Espn#Nflpa#Player Benefits#Money#Graziano Notes#208 2 Million
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMusic City Miracles

Roster Locks and the Salary Cap

There is a direct correlation between making a roster and the amount of contract dead money. Given that, I've counted 26 players certain to be on the roster. The interesting ones are the borderline roster players based on this premise. I'll mention three locks that one might not consider. 3...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Contracts and salary cap numbers for the Steelers 2021 draft picks

Since the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement signed between the NFL and the Players Association, rookie contracts are much more straightforward and locked in for players selected in the NFL draft. In a players first season, they will receive a predetermined base salary for players with no years experience, as well as a specified signing bonus based on what overall position the player was drafted.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to help the salary cap

The Atlanta Falcons are in an all-out war with the salary cap. General manager Terry Fontenot, in his first season with the team, has made it clear that tough decisions will have to be made. While attention has naturally turned to the team’s top earners, such as Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett, Fontenot appears in no hurry to touch the contracts of either player.
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

A close look at the Titans' salary cap allocation by position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – We don’t have a full picture of how the Titans’ salary cap expenditures for 2021 will look, but we have a pretty good sense at this point. Maybe something happens to a big-dollar guy between now and opening day, but it’s not real likely. Maybe they still add someone costly.
NFLYardbarker

Where Detroit Lions Salary Cap Currently Stands

The Detroit Lions salary cap situation is not among the worst in the National Football, but there will not be much wiggle room to add high-priced free agents after signing their rookie class and this year's class of free agents. Using Spotrac's calculations, the Lions currently have an estimated $1,772,823...
NFLUSA Today

Updated NFL salary cap rankings entering OTAs

The NFL is about to undergo the next phase of the offseason program, which means OTAs (organized team activities). There will be practices, although it is voluntary work and there is a push for players to not report. As we enter the OTAs phase of the offseason, what is the...
NHLYardbarker

Did Kucherov’s Return Prove the Lighting Cheated the NHL Salary Cap?

While the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning game to start their series might have been the best of the lot thus far in the 2020-21 NHL playoffs, and underlying off-ice story is overshadowing some tremendous on-ice action. The fact that the Lightning brought back “an injured” Nikita Kucherov, just in time to join the team for Game 1 of the playoffs is not sitting well with a lot of people.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Bottas weighs in on driver salary cap debate

Valtteri Bottas says the drivers are “the stars of the show” in Formula 1, but cost-cutting in the sport is the “right direction” to take moving forward. A salary cap for drivers has reportedly been discussed within the sport, with a figure of $30million mooted for teams to be able to spend on driver wages in a season.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Report: Falcons Shopping Julio Jones Due to Salary Cap Restraints

The Falcons "would like to trade" star wide receiver Julio Jones, but it's not a done deal or guarantee, The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported. Atlanta is still facing a salary cap problem, even after restructuring contracts of four key players (Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and Tyeler Davison). The former No. 6 overall pick is set to have a base salary of $15.3 million during the 2021 season, which makes for a short list of teams who can afford to absorb his salary.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after signing 6 draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed all of their draft picks from the fourth round on from the 2021 NFL draft. Because their top three picks have yet to be signed, two of the six players currently fall in the top 51 salaries for the Steelers. Since that is the case, it’s a great time to give a salary cap update.
NFLsouthernillinoisnow.com

NFL salary cap rising in 2022, sources tell ESPN

(NEW YORK) — The NFL salary cap is increasing in 2022, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Graziano tweeted the new number is expected to be $208.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to this season’s salary cap of $182.5 million. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
NFLlineups.com

NFL MVP Odds 2021-22: Can Josh Allen Take Another Leap?

You can find NFL MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, where they also have ROY, DPOY, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year odds. We are seeing a lot of familiar faces up at the top, which resembles a similar list to last season. Patrick Mahomes is going to be a frontrunner for the next decade, but names like Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers are in the mix. Quarterbacks have dominated this award for a while now, and Rodgers is the reigning MVP. You have to go back to 2012 to find a non-QB winning the award, which was Adrian Peterson. Could 2021 be different? Odds don’t believe so, and neither do I. Let’s dig into the 2021-22 MVP odds.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Texans head coach speaks on Watson litigation

On March 11, Houston head coach David Culley said the Texans were committed to Deshaun Watson as their quarterback. However, that was before all the litigation broke out and the former Clemson quarterback was sued by 22 women, who are accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. Obviously, things have...
NFLoutkick.com

NFL Salary Cap Expectations For 2022 Revealed

The NFL salary cap dropped to $182.5 million for the 2021 season due to revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic last season, but the league expects the cap to increase ahead of the 2022 season as fans are welcomed back into stadiums. The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed...
NFLchatsports.com

Salary cap increase for 2022 will definitely help KC Chiefs

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach works out prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell made an announcement on Wednesday that likely came as very...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Where Seahawks Stand With 2022 Salary Cap Ceiling Revealed

In yet another sign the NFL is pushing towards pre-2020 normalcy, the league and NFL Players Association reached an agreement on a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season on Wednesday. It remains unknown whether or not the salary cap will come close to approaching this number, which...
NFLSports Illustrated

Where the Giants Stand Following Announcement of 2022 NFL Salary Cap Ceiling

The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 league year, per a report by the NFL Network. If the league hits that ceiling, it will represent a $25.7 million increase from the $182.5-million floor that was set this year, thanks to the economic losses related to the global pandemic.
NBAchatsports.com

Bulls roster and salary cap status as they head into 2021 offseason

After the Bulls made their big trades at the deadline, Arturas Karnisovas said he wasn’t done making big changes to the roster. While there definitely could have been more moves made on the margins after the deadline, AK was obviously referring to this offseason and beyond. There should be a good amount of roster turnover this offseason after missing the play-in tournament despite the trades.