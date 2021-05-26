NFL sets 2022 salary cap ceiling at $208.2 million
According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the NFL has set a limit of $208.2 million for the 2022 salary cap. This does not mean that the cap is $208.2 million, it just means that would be the ceiling. As Graziano notes, that is a 14-percent increase from this year and if 2021 revenues “call for a cap” figure higher than that, the money will be used to “pay back the $17 million in player benefits that were canceled” because of last year’s circumstances.www.chatsports.com