Will Rams extend any of their own players in 2021?

The end of each NFL season brings a new wave of critical decisions for franchises across the league, one of them being whether or not to exercise the fifth-year options on the team’s previous first-round draft selections. With the current collective bargaining agreement, NFL teams must make this decision after a player’s third season in the NFL. At that point, there is enough of a sample size in many cases to feel confident about that decision. But with the new standards for tiered fifth-year options based on availability and performance on the field, there is certainly more strategy to making that executive decision than there has been in years past.