Key levels for the weekend for Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, and OmiseGO. Not a ton of changes to what I am expecting for Cardano here over the weekend. I expect to see some selling pressure again and return to the 0.84 – 9.94 support level. If that were to break, then I’m looking at the next high volume node to hold as support at the 0.68 value area. If I were to be uber greedy and bearish, I’d also look at 0.41 as a level to test before resuming any further upside momentum. However, if we get a series of daily closes above 1.80, then I might enter some orders in at those levels if the daily volume is appropriate.