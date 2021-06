This past Friday night my wife and I as well as a couple of friends went to Grateful Coffee for a Disney Trivia night. As you know my wife and I are big Disney fans so we thought this would be a fun night out. We had never really taken a part in a trivia night before so we were not sure what to expect. We ended up having a blast. Because Grateful Coffee is a smaller coffee house they only had room for 7 teams of 4 in the shop. This lead to a more laid back atmosphere as there wasn’t dozens upon dozens of tables competing. Considering this was Grateful Coffee’s first trivia night I was impressed with how smoothly everything went. The questions were a good mix of difficulty levels, the categories were varied, and ample time was given to jot down your answer.