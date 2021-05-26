Cancel
A 15-Minute Meditation for Self-Acceptance

By Cheryl Jones
mindful.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindfulness meditation involves a willingness to be with ourselves as we are. I like to think of mindfulness as a way of learning to work with ourselves, and not on ourselves. If you’re like me, then you probably know that cutting yourself a break is good for your well-being, and on some level, many of us are healing from perfectionism. Engaging in a mindfulness practice, we can begin to develop present moment awareness of the breath, thoughts, feelings, sensations and surroundings. We can start to notice whatever is happening within us and around us with curiosity and kindness.

