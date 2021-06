When the Islanders came to Boston for their final regular season game, we saw something we don’t often see. In a tie game, coach Barry Trotz pulled goalie Ilya Sorokin for an extra skater. It made all the sense in the world. The Islanders needed two points in regulation to have a chance at third place in the East Division. The Isles were not able to tie it up and, with third place in the division locked up for the B’s, Taylor Hall scored a spectacular goal in overtime to put an exclamation point on what at the time seemed like a modest accomplishment.